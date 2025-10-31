TOP 5 Bollywood Actresses & Their Strong Upcoming Lineups

2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Bollywood actresses, who are gearing up to ignite the screens with a string of upcoming releases. From Sharvari's Alpha to Alaya F's Storm, here's looking at the top 5 actresses who have strong projects lined up and are the faces to look forward to.

Sharvari - Alpha

Sharvari is all set to enter the YRF Spy Universe with her upcoming film, Alpha, a perfect combination of high-octane action, glamour and drama. Known for her layered performances, Sharvari is sure to affirm her stance as a breakout performer by starring in a genre that she's never done before!

Medha Shankr - Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

After leaving a lasting impression with 12th Fail, Medha Shankr will be seen in Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, a lighthearted rom-com which will see her alongside Avinash Tiwary. The actress has completed the film's shoot, leaving her fans excited about its grand release.

Alaya F - Storm

Alaya F is all set to star in Storm, a high-stakes thriller series set in Mumbai. Produced by Hrithik Roshan, the series will see her sharing the screen space with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad, all of whom fit right to pull the adrenaline-filled thriller. While more details are awaited, the audiences are keen to know what's more to unfold with Storm.

Ananya Panday - Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri & Chand Mera Dil

Ananya Panday will be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in their upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. She also has Chand Mera Dil with Kill actor Lakshya in the pipeline. Known for her bubbly and lively portrayals, the audiences are excited to see her bring heart to the lighthearted rom-coms.

Aneet Padda - Shakti Shalini

After a breakout role in Saiyaara, Aneet Padda enters Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe with Shakti Shalini, and she will be seen playing the lead role in the anticipated film. The teaser hints at her character being a force to reckon with in the upcoming film set for a Christmas 2026 release.

Which of these films are you the most excited for?