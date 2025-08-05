Vicky Kaushal, Sooraj Pancholi To Aayush Sharma: 7 BEST Debutants Of The Decade

2015-2025 has turned out to be a thrilling decade for Bollywood and for audiences. While the decade saw some back-to-back blockbusters, it also introduced fresh faces to the silver screens. In addition to emerging as a fresh wave of talent, these actors also left a significant mark with their believable performances. On this note, here's looking at the 7 best debutants of the decade.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal kicked off his Bollywood journey with Masaan (2015) and displayed his acting potential within his debut film itself. After that, the actor continued exploring himself with movies like Sanju, Raazi, Manmarziyaan, and more, and established himself as a versatile performer with Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, URI, Chhaava, and others.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter registered his name in Bollywood with his maiden film, Dhadak, in 2018 and won hearts of the audience. After that, he picked scripts that challenged him as an actor. He displayed his acting knack in projects like A Suitable Boy, Pippa, The Perfect Couple, and The Royals, among others, solidifying him as a potential star to watch out for.

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma embarked on his Bollywood journey as a lead in the 2018 film, Loveyatri. He played a loverboy and cast a spell around the audience with his boyish charm. Later, he stepped into the action-thriller genre with Ruslaan and Antim: The Final Truth, displaying his range as a dynamic performer. Currently, he is gearing up for his next comedy flick, My Punjabi Nikaah.

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi kicked off his Bollywood journey in 2015 with Hero and delivered a heartwarming tale of love, heart, and action! Recently, he stepped into a challenging territory of a period drama, Kesari Veer, and received immense praise for his portrayal of a historic warrior.

Lakshya

Lakshya made an offbeat choice for his debut film, Kill, and kept the audience on the edge of their seats with gruesome action sequences and spot-on expressions. Within his first film, he highlighted his capability to pull off a challenging role, paving the way for on-screen dynamism in the future.

Abhay Verma

Abhay Verma took the viewers on a rollercoaster of laughter and horror with Munjya. Not only did he tickle the funny bones of the audience with his expressions and hilarious dialogues, but he also ignited curiosity in them with each frame!

Ahaan Panday

The latest actor to register a debut is Ahaan Panday, who has taken over the big screens with his recent release, Saiyaara. With an impressive acting potential, he has proven to be one of the most promising debutants of modern cinema.

Not only did these actors register a strong debut, but they are also going strong with each film, with each choice for the silver screens!