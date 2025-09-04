When Bollywood Went Back to School: Actors Who Played Teachers On Screen

Teachers shape our lives, inspire generations, and leave behind lessons that go far beyond classrooms. Bollywood has often celebrated this spirit by portraying unforgettable teachers on screen - some strict, some gentle, but all inspiring. On the occasion of Teachers' Day, we look at some of the most memorable performances where actors brought alive the power of a teacher.

Vidya Balan - Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan shined in Shakuntala Devi (2020), not just as a mathematical genius but as a teacher who simplified the toughest concepts with charm and wit. Her role captured the joy of learning and the bond a teacher builds with her students.

Amitabh Bachchan - Black

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, Amitabh Bachchan played Debraj Sahai, mentor to a deaf and blind girl (Rani Mukerji). His performance remains iconic - tough love mixed with deep compassion, redefining what it means to guide against all odds.

Shah Rukh Khan - Mohabbatein

Shah Rukh Khan's Raj Aryan Malhotra in Mohabbatein became one of Bollywood's most loved teacher figures. As a music teacher who challenged authority with lessons of love and individuality, SRK made the idea of a "guru" both cool and emotional.

Aamir Khan - Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan as Ram Shankar Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par was every child's dream teacher - empathetic, fun, and revolutionary in his methods. He taught not just art, but the importance of understanding a child's mind and nurturing individuality.

Rani Mukerji - Hichki

In Hichki, Rani Mukerji played Naina Mathur, a teacher with Tourette syndrome who refused to give up on her students or herself. Her performance was both inspiring and deeply moving, showing that perseverance can break any barrier.

Sushmita Sen - Main Hoon Na

As the glamorous chemistry professor Chandni in Main Hoon Na, Sushmita Sen made every student (and audience member!) fall in love with the idea of attending class. She proved teachers can be as stylish as they are nurturing.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

In Chhalaang (2020), Nushrratt Bharuccha played the role of Neelima, a computer teacher who becomes the inspiration for Rajkummar Rao's character, motivating him to take his life and career seriously. Nushrratt's portrayal was refreshing and realistic, showing that a teacher can be not only strict but also friendly and inspiring.

Boman Irani - 3 Idiots

As the strict and quirky Viru Sahastrabuddhe (ViruS) in 3 Idiots, Boman Irani embodied the authoritarian style of teaching many of us grew up with - making him one of Bollywood's most unforgettable on-screen professors