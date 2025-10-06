With Tum Mere Na Huye Trending, Here Are Rashmika Mandanna’s Chartbusters Fans Still Can’t Get Enough Of

Rashmika Mandanna has become a true pan-India sensation, charming audiences with her talent, charisma, and magnetic on-screen presence. While her acting has earned her a massive fanbase, it's her effortless dancing and expressive grace that have made her a favourite in chartbusters across industries. From high-energy numbers to soulful beats, Rashmika has delivered some of the most memorable songs in recent years, tracks that fans continue to groove to on loop. With her latest song Tum Mere Na Huye from Thamma creating a buzz, here's a look at Rashmika's most loved dance numbers that continue to top playlists!

1. Angaaron - Pushpa 2: The Rule

Rashmika steals the show in Angaaron Ka Ambar Sa, lighting up the screen with her elegance and chemistry with Allu Arjun. Her sync with Shreya Ghoshal's vocals and smooth choreography made it an instant favourite.

2. Saami Saami - Pushpa: The Rise

Saami Saami became a cultural phenomenon, with Rashmika's signature moves and charm taking over social media. The song continues to be a crowd-puller across platforms.

3. Tum Mere Na Huye - Thamma

Her latest track has taken over the internet, thanks to her sizzling chemistry with Ayushmann Khurrana and stunning dance moves. Rashmika's grace and screen presence make this one a certified hit.

4. Peelings - Pushpa 2: The Rule

Energy hits a peak in Peelings as Rashmika aces every challenging step with ease. Her vibrant expressions and fiery performance sparked global dance recreations and fan videos.

5. Srivalli - Pushpa: The Rise

One of her most iconic performances, Srivalli became a sensation with its simple hook step and Rashmika's expressive finesse. From reels to remixes, the song continues to trend long after its release.

6. Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum - Kuberaa

With its quirky beats and peppy vibe, this song stands out. Rashmika adds irresistible charm with her cute expressions and playful choreography.

7. Ranjithame - Varisu

Starring alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika matches his energy effortlessly. The catchy beats and their dynamic duo made Ranjithame a dance favourite across languages.