Did You Know Dharmendra Bribed Spotboys Just To Hug Hema Malini On Sholay Sets?

Think about the most iconic couples in Bollywood and the list will be incomplete without mentioning Dharmendra and Hema Malini. The legendary couple, who has been a hit jodi on screen, had a fairytale love story which continues to make the headlines even now. According to media reports, Dharmendra and Hema Malini fell in love while shooting for their 1970 release Tum Haseen Main Jawan and ever since then Dharmendra didn't leave a chance to woo Bollywood's Dream Girl. And when the duo was roped in for the 1975 release Sholay, which turned out to be a blockbuster, Dharmendra had reportedly bribed the spot boys on the sets for Hema Malini. As Dharmendra turns a year older today, here's a look at his mischievous and mushy gesture towards Hema Malini that impressed the actress and made her fall in love with him.

According to media reports, Dharmendra used to do several mushy gestures to impress Hema Malini. However, one of his mischievous act did reportedly manage to impress Hema. This happened while shooting a scene in Sholay wherein Dharmendra teaches Hema Malini how to use a revolver. It is reported that Dharmendra reportedly bribed the spot boys to create a disturbance during the scene so that he could hug Hema over and over. According to media reports, he would pay around Rs 20 to make blunders on the sets either by dropping a reflector or messing up with a trolley every time he hinted. Much to everyone's surprise, Dharmendra ended up spending Rs 2000 during the mischievous act. And when Hema Malini came to know about it, she was mighty impressed.

As Hema eventually developed feelings for Dharmendra, the couple tied the knot in 1980 after dating each other for years. The duo also have two daughters together - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol - and they are going strong with their bond. In fact, on Dharmendra's 87th birthday, Hema Malini also penned a sweet note for him and wrote, "Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life".