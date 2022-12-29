Did You Know Anant Ambani Was Helped By This Celebrity Fitness Coach Who Also Trains John Abraham?

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita's younger son Anant Ambani once used to be over 100 kg, which is known to everyone. He lost a whopping 108 kg in 18 months, and his drastic weight transformation surprised the entire nation. Dwelling a little deeper, the richest businessman's son turned from fat to fit with the help of his fitness coach, Vinod Channa.

A celebrity fitness coach had been behind the jaw-dropping transformation of Anant Ambani. He had earlier revealed that Anant followed a strict diet and workout routine and was completely focused on achieving his weight goals, which will surely inspire anyone. The youngest heir to the Ambani throne had stopped munching junk food and started eating protein-enriched and fibrous foods.

But did you know that Vinod Channa is a celebrity fitness coach who has also trained Bollywood stars like John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sohail Khan, to name a few? Channa has been a celebrity fitness coach for over 20 years, and it was Jr. Amabni's transformation that brought Vinod into the spotlight.

Speaking about Anant Ambani's dedication towards losing flesh, Vinod Channa back in 2016 said, "What was amazing was that Anant didn't ask for rest or cheat days, which in turn kept me going as I could make him exercise for longer hours." Anant weighed 88 kilos after losing weight.

His trainer told a daily that he was happy that Amabni Jr's transformation, although a tedious procedure, has helped Anant in a number of ways. "Having kept his medical history in mind, the journey hasn't adversely affected him in any way or caused any physical injury or muscle tear. Even though he had to take the longer route, the tougher path to get to where he is today, he's in a much happier space today. He is now extremely dedicated to his workouts, irrespective of being away from home", stated Vinod.

Well, Anant Amabni's transformation is truly inspiring, and we definitely need to get up and burn some calories.

