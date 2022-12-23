Did You Know Bipasha Basu Once Said 'It's Between Two People' After Splitting With Harman Baweja

Harman Baweja is again in the news for embracing parenthood. The actor got married to nutritionist Sasha Ramchandani in March 2021, and they welcomed their first child together. Baweja has made headlines more for his personal life than his films. Though Harman is happily married, many are aware that she once dated B-town's sexy siren Bipasha Basu. They were even getting married. However, both actors announced their separation back in 2014, and here's what led to their split.

Several media outlets reported that Bipasha Basu and Harman Baweja had split up due to infidelity. Several reports, on the other hand, claimed that Harman was caught red-handed with a foreign model by Bipasha, and there were rumours that Bipasha's closeness to her then-co-star Karan Singh Grover caused the problem in their relationship.

However, Bipasha Basu had confirmed her split with Harman Baweja but rubbished all the media reports. Speaking about her breakup with Harman, Bipasha back then stated that it was good for both. Talking to a daily, Bipasha said, "Yes we have and it's just unfortunate. Sometimes between two people it is not necessarily just meant to be. People always ask me why we split up, given that we are both such good human beings and were so good together and that we looked like a perfect match."

She further added, "But I feel and can just say that if it is a perfect match, it will last. In any relationship, what happens between two people, only those two people know the exact truth and honestly, they should be answerable to only each other. But I can say that Harman is a great guy and a wonderful human being."

"We have had our differences but this rumor is rubbish and has nothing to do with us taking our time off. In our relationship we have been dignified & respect each other. We do not like people having a field day at our expense. Whether we continue or not, we do and will always respect each other and would request media to respect our privacy too instead of printing all kind of rumors without even verifying it with us," said Bipasha.

Bipasha Basu, too, recently became a mother and welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband, Karan Singh Grover.

