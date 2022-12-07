‘She Won’t Meet Us’ When Disha Patani Demanded Rs 5 Crore For Prabhas’ Saaho & Left Makers Irked?

Disha Patani made her acting debut with the 2015 Telugu film Loafer and entered Bollywood with the 2016 hit M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Moviegoers loved her performance in the movie and she won several debut awards too.

The actress then went on to feature in hits like Baaghi 2, Bharat, and Malang. Currently, she is among her generation's most popular female stars and owns a crazy fan following on social media too.

While Disha has several interesting projects in her kitty, did you know that she was also approached for Prabhas' 2015 release Saaho? However, her behaviour and demands irked the makers.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho marked Prabhas' return to theatres after the humongous success of the Baahubali series and featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. While she was the makers' first choice for the film, the team also approached Disha Patani as the Aashiqui 2 star charged an insane amount of Rs 8 crore.

Back then, an India TV report quoted a source saying, "Shraddha was our first choice. She heard us out and was almost jumping with excitement during the narration. Then, she quoted a price that had the team running out of her residence as fast as possible. She wanted Rs 8 crore. We were shocked. We don't pay that kind of money to actors in Telugu cinema. But she wouldn't budge. She was like, 'I love the script and I'd love to work with Prabhas. But the price remains unchanged.'"

When the makers went to Disha thinking that she was a newcomer and would grab a huge opportunity like this. However, the actress shocked them by demanding Rs 5 crore.

Talking about it, the source added, "She started her career in Telugu cinema. So we thought she would be keenly interested in the project, as it stars Prabhas. Disha wouldn't meet us. When she finally did, she said she'd let us know. Later, her team members informed us that she liked the script, but would want Rs 5 crore as her fee. We want to know which Bollywood producer pays Disha that kind of money?"

At last, they went back to Shraddha.

While the Saaho makers or Disha never reacted to it, she is finally working with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Project K. Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, the much-hyped project is expected to release next year.

Her upcoming slate of films also include Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.