Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Shared The Feeling of Holding Taimur in Her Arms For The First Time

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, their elder son Taimur Ali Khan is set to turn a year older on December 20. The preparations have been going on for the Pataudi prince's 6 birthday. Interestingly, the proud parents had recently thrown a Star Wars themed pre-birthday party for Taimur and the pics grabbed a lot of attention. As Taimur's birthday celebrations have got the fans excited, we have got our hands on an excerpt from Kareena's book wherein she spoke about how she felt while holding her son in her arms for the first time.

For the uninitiated, Kareena had an abrupt C-section while she was expecting Taimur. Recalling the moment, Bebo wrote., "It was my last scan and I was a week away from delivery. Taimur was a big baby, and it turned out that the cord was around his neck. The sonologist called my Ob-gyn and said they couldn't take a chance. I was so scared and really worried about my baby. I had really wanted to have a normal delivery. But my doctor sat me down and explained to me that during labour, I would be pushing, the baby would be pulling, the cord was precarious. A nerve-wracking 48 hours later, I had Taimur via a C-Section, I remember being wheeled in, being soothed by the nurse, hearing my anaesthesiologist's comforting words. Then everything was a blur".

Furthermore, Kareena recalled the heartwarming moment when she held Taimur in her hand and her response left everyone crying tears of joy. She said, "Even though I carried him for nine months, I think every mother experiences this. I just felt extremely surreal".

Interestingly, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second on February 21, 2021. The power couple is often seen spending quality time with their sons and their pics from the family time often win hearts.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The untitled project is the Bollywood adaptation of the novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The movie marks Kareena's first collaboration with Sujoy and she is all praises for the filmmaker.