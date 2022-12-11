When Virat Kohli Fixed Bride Anushka Sharma’s Dupatta At The Mandap & Dished Out Best Husband Vibes; WATCH

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among the power couples in the industry and never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Interestingly, the couple had tied the knot after dating each other for a couple of years and it was an intimate wedding for the couple in Italy in the presence of their respective families and close friends. In fact, Virat and Anushka's love filled wedding pics were a treat for the fans and we still can't get enough of their dream like wedding pics.

As Virat and Anushka are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today, we have got our hands on a throwback video from their wedding day and the ace cricketer's gesture towards his bride will make you go aww. In the video, Anushka was seen making a grand entrance on her big day and she looked like a dream in her pastel coloured heavily embroidered lehenga. As Virat was stunned looking at his bride, he was seen fixing Anushka's dupatta as she arrived at the mandap. This adorable made everyone go aww as Virat dished out major best husband vibes. This isn't all. The video also captured a mushy moment between the lovebirds as Virat was seen kissing Anushka soon after the rituals.

Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding video:

Interestingly, Anushka Sharma made several heads turn as she decided to tie the knot before turning 30. Talking about it the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress stated that marriage was a natural progression for them. "Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love," she added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka, who has been on a hiatus post the debacle of her 2018 release Zero, is set to make a comeback with Jhulan Goswami's upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress. The movie will feature Anushka playing the role of a cricketer for the first time on screen and she has been working hard to justice to Jhulan's biopic. Chakda Xpress is expected to release next year on OTT platform.