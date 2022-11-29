‘He’s Quite Immature’ When Fardeen Khan Revealed Shahid Had Issues With His Hot Scenes With Kareena

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor first teamed up for Ken Ghosh's Fida and fell in love with each other during the film's shoot. Soon, they made their relationship official making their fans happy.

After four years of togetherness, the duo finally parted ways during the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. While Shahid and Kareena have now moved on in their lives and are happily married to Mira Rajput and Saif Ali Khan respectively, they made headlines mostly for the wrong reasons when they were together.

From leaked MMS to ugly separation, their relationship had its share of insecurities and nasty fights. In fact, during the shooting of Fida, Shahid was reportedly not too happy with Kareena's steamy scenes with co-star Fardeen Khan. Yes, you read that right!

Both the male stars had a fallout during the shoot and they were very cordial about their unfriendly equation in several interviews back then. Interestingly, Kareena played a prominent part in their rift as the hot scene created a huge fight between Shahid and Fardeen on the sets. Later, the team had to intervene to make things normal between them.

Years ago, in an interview, Fardeen Khan talked about his equation with Fida co-star Shahid and admitted that everything was not well between them. According to an IBT report, the No Entry actor said, "Yes, it's true, we aren't the best of friends. Shahid and I don't get along. But it wasn't a big fight. I had heard that he was bitching about me. He is quite immature. He had a few issues and I told him to stop talking about me."

He added, "Kareena and I are strictly friends. By virtue of our spending time together, the degree of trust and comfort is higher. But there is nothing more to it."

Later, in the first season of Koffee With Karan, Shahid appeared with Esha Deol and talked about his issues with Fardeen. He stated, "I personally don't have any issues with him. And if he had any issues he could have called up and spoken about it but he chose to talk about it in the print so what else do I say."

Fida was released in 2004 and was a box office failure. Shahid and Fardeen never worked together on any film after its release.