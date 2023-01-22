Throwback: When KL Rahul Made His Relationship With Athiya Shetty Legit With An Instagram Post

Actress
Athiya
Shetty
and
cricketer
KL
Rahul
are
all
set
to
marry
on
January
23.
Meanwhile,
the
groom
and
bride
have
kickstarted
their
wedding
festivities
with
a
sangeet
night
today
at
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
farmhouse.
The
couple
is
said
to
tie
the
knot
in
front
of
just
100
guests,
and
the
guests
have
been
told
not
to
record
anything
on
their
phones.
Families
of
both
stars
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
wedding,
however,
a
source
told
a
media
outlet,
"The
wedding
will
be
an
extremely
private
ceremony
with
just
the
couple's
close
friends
and
family
in
attendance.
There
will
be
around
100
guests
at
the
shaadi." As
per
reports,
Athiya's
mehendi
ceremony
will
take
place
on
January
22.
But,
before
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
enter
the
sacred
bond,
let
us
take
you
back
in
time
to
when
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
made
their
relationship
Instagram
official.
WHEN
KL
RAHUL
MADE
IT
OFFICIAL
WITH
ATHIYA
SHETTY
Cricketer
KL
Rahul
and
actress
Athiya
Shetty
have
been
quite
open
about
their
relationship
in
public.
The
couple
has
also
shared
cute
PAD
moments
with
their
fans
and
shared
pictures
of
each
other
on
social
media.
It
was
back
in
2021
when
KL
Rahul
made
their
relationship
official
on
Instagram
by
wishing
Athiya
a
happy
birthday.
On
November
5,
2021,
KL
Rahul
shared
two
photos
with
Athiya
Shetty
with
a
caption
"Happy
birthday
my
[red
heart
emoji]
@athiyashetty
(sic)."
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 22:23 [IST]