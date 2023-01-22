Throwback: When KL Rahul Made His Relationship With Athiya Shetty Legit With An Instagram Post

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to marry on January 23.

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to marry on January 23. Meanwhile, the groom and bride have kickstarted their wedding festivities with a sangeet night today at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The couple is said to tie the knot in front of just 100 guests, and the guests have been told not to record anything on their phones.

Families of both stars have remained tight-lipped about the wedding, however, a source told a media outlet, "The wedding will be an extremely private ceremony with just the couple's close friends and family in attendance. There will be around 100 guests at the shaadi." As per reports, Athiya's mehendi ceremony will take place on January 22.

But, before Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul enter the sacred bond, let us take you back in time to when Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official.

WHEN KL RAHUL MADE IT OFFICIAL WITH ATHIYA SHETTY

Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have been quite open about their relationship in public. The couple has also shared cute PAD moments with their fans and shared pictures of each other on social media. It was back in 2021 when KL Rahul made their relationship official on Instagram by wishing Athiya a happy birthday.

On November 5, 2021, KL Rahul shared two photos with Athiya Shetty with a caption "Happy birthday my [red heart emoji] @athiyashetty (sic)."

