When Alia Bhatt Confessed Being In Therapy, Actress Raised Concern By Revealing 'Struggle That's Constant'

When
Alia
Bhatt
Revealed
Taking
Therapy:
Alia
Bhatt
has
been
trending
all
over
the
internet.
The
actress
previously
revealed
that
her
jprofession
requires
staying
fit,
therefore,
she
focus
a
lot
on
her
physical
health.
But
seems
that
Alia
lacked
behind
in
focussing
towards
her
mental
health.
Alia
Bhatt
accepted
that
she
struggles
with
anxiety
attacks
at
times.
The
actress
further
revealed
taking
therapy
for
the
same.
Previously
while
having
an
interview,
Alia
claimed
that
she
has
been
taking
therapy
sessions
ever
since
giving
birth
to
Raha.
Back
in
2023,
Alia
confessed
in
one
of
her
AMA
on
Instagram
that
she
also
faces
nervousness
and
she
also
goes
through
anxiety
attacks
like
others.
When
asked
"How
do
you
overcome
fear?" the
actress
replied,
"when
you
are
anxious,
you
usually
try
to
cover
it
up
by
trying
to
be
okay.
So
the
most
important
thing
is
to
allow
yourself
to
feel
it
and
go
through
the
experience
because
it
is
just
part
of
the
ups
and
downs
of
life."
She
further
went
on
to
accept
having
anxiety
attacks,
saying,
"The
one
thing
to
remember
when
you
are
going
through
an
anxiety
attack
is
something
that
I
always
do
is
focus
on
five
things,
something
that
you
can
touch,
something
that
you
can
hear
and
something
that
you
can
smell."
ALIA
BHATT
TAKES
THERAPY
SESSIONS
TO
FOR
HER
MENTAL
HEALTH
Alia
accepted
she
is
always
worried
thinking
what
people
thinks
about
her.
The
actress
wonder
whether
people
believe
they
manage
her
things
properly
or
not.
Accepting
that
she
works
hard
on
her
mental
health,
Alia
said
to
Vogue,
"I
go
to
therapy
every
week
where
I
voice
these
fears.
And
it
helps
me
understand
that
this
is
not
something
that
I
will
be
able
to
figure
out
on
day
one
or
five
or
even
ten;
it's
an
ever-evolving,
ever-growing
process."
She
also
revealed
in
an
interview
with
Barkha
Dutt
on
Mojo
that
she
has
body
image
issues.
She
said,
"That's
a
struggle
that's
been
constant.
Everyone
around
me
would
see
it,
but
I
would
not
see
it."
Alia
started
her
therapy
as
a
"hygiene
thing"
but
it
later
became
a
"generic
thing"
after
Alia
reliazed
that
she
has
a
lot
of
issues
to
overcome
with.
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 12:04 [IST]