Cannes 2024: When Sara Ali Khan Was Trolled For Her Answer At Cannes, Netizens Asked 'TF Is Indianness'

Sara
Ali
Khan
Trolled
At
Cannes:
Since
Cannes
2024
is
around
the
edge,
everything
that
the
movie
fanatics
are
eagerly
waiting
for
is
actors/actresses'
appearance
on
red
carpet.
As
we
wait,
let
us
recall
the
moment
when
Sara
Ali
Khan
was
havily
trolled
on
social
media
for
her
appearance
at
76th
Cannes
Film
Festival.
The
actress
donned
the
red
carpte
back
then
in
an
Indian
attire,
proudly
representing
the
country
on
global
level.
But
it
seems
that
she
forgot
to
keep
her
words
together.
Many
noticed
how
the
actress
fumbled
while
a
few
mocked
her
reply.
SARA
ALI
KHAN
TROLLED
AT
CANNES
FOR
SAYING
'INDIANNESS'
While
Sara
donned
the
red
carpet
in
a
while
color
lehnga,
Brut
India
asked
her
how
she
felt
in
the
moment,
the
actress
replied,
"A
little
nervous." She
added
claiming
that
the
actress
always
aspired
to
be
at
Cannes
someday.
When
asked
to
describe
her
look,
Sara
said,
"It's
traditional
Indian
handmade
work
and
I
have
always
been
proud
of
my
Indianness."
Columbia
University
passout
was
thrashed
on
Internet
for
saying
"Indianness."
A
user
asked,
"Tf
is
indianesss."
Another
mocked
her,
"You
gotta
take
classes
gurl!!"
One
trolled,
"She
should've
prepared
a
bit
more
for
such
basic
questions,
doesn't
even
know
what
work
Is
done
on
her
lehenga?"
Sara
wore
Abu
Jani
and
Sandeep
Khosla
designed
lehnaga
that
was
draped
by
famous
Dolly
Jain.
Emodying
an
Indian
bride,
Sara
wore
multi-panel
skirt
that
flaunted
intricate
hand
embroidery.
Two
tulle
drapes
and
long
head
veil
added
the
glamor
to
the
look.
The
jewelry
was
kept
minimum
with
bare
neck
and
just
a
bracelet
in
one
hand.
Sara
uploaded
a
picture
of
her
standing
in
front
of
scenic
French
Riviera,
saying
in
the
caption,
"You
Cannes
do
it."
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 18:02 [IST]