When Crew Star Kareena Kapoor Was Slammed By Narayan Murthy For Ignoring Her Fans: She Didn't Bother…

Kareena
Kapoor's
Crew
is
all
set
to
make
it's
debut
in
theaters
on
March
29.
Bebo
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town
as
she
made
the
comeback
in
the
Bollywood.
Ahead
of
the
release
of
the
movie,
fans
recall
the
moment
when
billionaire
businessman
NR
Narayana
Murthy
called
out
Kareena
Kapoor
for
ignoring
fans
while
on
the
flight.
Narayana
Murthy
calls
out
Kareena
Kapoor
for
not
being
affectionate
to
her
fans
Infosys
co-founder
Narayana
remembered
an
incident
when
Bebo
failed
to
acknowledge
her
fans.
During
an
event
at
IIT
Kanpur,
Narayana
remembered
the
time
when
he
was
on
the
same
flight
with
Kareena
while
returning
from
London.
He
said,
"So
many
people
came
to
her
and
they
said
hello.
She
didn't
even
bother
to
react."
Comparing
himself
to
Kareena,
Narayana
said
that
unlike
the
actress
he
took
a
moment
to
speak
to
his
fans.
To
avoid
any
controversy
Sudha
Murthy
interrupted
her
husband,
defending
Bebo
by
saying
"she
must
be
tired."
"No
no,
that's
not
the
issue.
The
issue
is,
that
when
somebody
shows
affection,
I
think
you
can
also
show
it
back
in
however
cryptic
manner
you
can," Narayana
replied
as
per
TOI.
He
believes
being
kind
to
fans
is
one
of
the
many
things
that
helps
the
person
to
reduce
ego.
Ahead
of
the
release,
Kareena
dropped
a
slew
of
photos
on
her
Instagram
that
featured
BTS
moments
from
the
set
of
Crew.
In
the
first
photo,
the
actress
flaunts
her
cabin
crew
white
and
red
dress
that
sports
her
name
"Jasmine" on
it.
The
other
photos
included
her
getting
ready
for
the
scenes.
There
were
a
bunch
of
other
close-up
shots
where
Bebo
sported
her
all
time
favorite
pout.
Revolving
around
the
story
of
three
friends
who
work
as
a
cabin
crew
for
Kohinoor
Airlines,
Crew
is
a
heist
comedy
film.
Helmed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
the
movie
is
co-produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor,
Anil
Kapoor,
Rhea
Kapoor
and
Digvijay
Purohit.
The
movie
has
Tabu
as
Geeta
Sethi,
Kareena
Kapoor
as
Jasmine
Rana,
and
Kriti
Sanon
as
Divya
Bajwa
in
lead.
Besides
them,
Diljit
Dosanjh
stars
as
sub
inspector
Jai
Singh
Rathore.
The
movie
will
have
special
appearance
of
Kapil
Sharma
as
Rao
Maansingh,
defaulter
millionaire.