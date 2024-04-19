When Rekha Talked About 'Drinking Binges, Taking Drugs & Being Impure': I've Been Lusting Like Hell

When Rekha Talked About Drinking Binge: Bhanurekha Ganesan, popularly known as Rekha, is a well known and much renowned actress of Bollywood. The actress was popular in 80s and early 90s. Not only was her work was the talk of the town back then but her alleged relationship with Amitabh Bachchan was also fascinated by the fans. Rekha never shyed away from confessing that she was inspired by the actor. Rekha's personal life was equally fascinating as her professional life. Known for giving bold interview, Rekha once openly confessed about her drinking binges, drugs and lust. Let us go back in time and explore the deets.

WHEN REKHA REVEALED DRINKING BINGES & 'LUSTING LIKE HELL...'

When we look back to Rekha's interview with Simi Garewal that was done almost a decade ago, the actress was asled How come one has never heard of Rekha's been on a drinking binge or Rekha's been on drugs. You just kept it very clean, how?" To this, the actress wittily replied, "Of course, I've been drinking binges. Of course, I've been on drugs." She added "I've been very impure. I've been lusting like hell." Rekha then made a twist in her answer, saying, "Ask me with what? With life. Gotcha!"

REKHA CONFESSES BEING IN LOVE WITH AMITABH BACHCHAN

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan shared a frame in "Silsila" that released in 1981. Post this movie, the duo were never seen in one frame together. When asked whether she fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan while doing films together, Rekha confessed, "Absolutely, duh, that's a dumb question." She then added, "I can't help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, especially hopelessly in love with him. So, why should i be singled out." However, Rekha said that she had no personal association with Amitabh ever but she was always in lvoe with him in her mind despite him being married to Jaya Bachchan.