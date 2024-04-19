When Rekha Talked About 'Drinking Binges, Taking Drugs & Being Impure': I've Been Lusting Like Hell

When
Rekha
Talked
About
Drinking
Binge:
Bhanurekha
Ganesan,
popularly
known
as
Rekha,
is
a
well
known
and
much
renowned
actress
of
Bollywood.
The
actress
was
popular
in
80s
and
early
90s.
Not
only
was
her
work
was
the
talk
of
the
town
back
then
but
her
alleged
relationship
with
Amitabh
Bachchan
was
also
fascinated
by
the
fans.
Rekha
never
shyed
away
from
confessing
that
she
was
inspired
by
the
actor.
Rekha's
personal
life
was
equally
fascinating
as
her
professional
life.
Known
for
giving
bold
interview,
Rekha
once
openly
confessed
about
her
drinking
binges,
drugs
and
lust.
Let
us
go
back
in
time
and
explore
the
deets.
WHEN
REKHA
REVEALED
DRINKING
BINGES
&
'LUSTING
LIKE
HELL...'
When
we
look
back
to
Rekha's
interview
with
Simi
Garewal
that
was
done
almost
a
decade
ago,
the
actress
was
asled
How
come
one
has
never
heard
of
Rekha's
been
on
a
drinking
binge
or
Rekha's
been
on
drugs.
You
just
kept
it
very
clean,
how?" To
this,
the
actress
wittily
replied,
"Of
course,
I've
been
drinking
binges.
Of
course,
I've
been
on
drugs."
She
added
"I've
been
very
impure.
I've
been
lusting
like
hell."
Rekha
then
made
a
twist
in
her
answer,
saying,
"Ask
me
with
what?
With
life.
Gotcha!"
REKHA
CONFESSES
BEING
IN
LOVE
WITH
AMITABH
BACHCHAN
Rekha
and
Amitabh
Bachchan
shared
a
frame
in
"Silsila"
that
released
in
1981.
Post
this
movie,
the
duo
were
never
seen
in
one
frame
together.
When
asked
whether
she
fell
in
love
with
Amitabh
Bachchan
while
doing
films
together,
Rekha
confessed,
"Absolutely,
duh,
that's
a
dumb
question."
She
then
added,
"I
can't
help
but
fall
completely,
passionately,
insanely,
desperately,
especially
hopelessly
in
love
with
him.
So,
why
should
i
be
singled
out."
However,
Rekha
said
that
she
had
no
personal
association
with
Amitabh
ever
but
she
was
always
in
lvoe
with
him
in
her
mind
despite
him
being
married
to
Jaya
Bachchan.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 14:28 [IST]