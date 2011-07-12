 »   »   » Raveena doesn't regret her catfight!

Courtesy: IndiaFM

Thursday, May 11, 2006

Remember Raveena Tandon made headlines during the new year when she dumped a glass of wine on her husband Anil Thadani's ex wife? Well, here's some more dope on that incident. She recently appeared on a popular television chat show. When asked if she regretted her actions, she was far from remorseful. On the contrary, she stated that pouring the wine was not an impulsive decision and she quite enjoyed it! According to the actress, she had decided on the same reaction almost two years ago!

But it's not like Raveena behaved in that manner without a valid reason. It seems that her husband's ex wife was spreading false rumors about Anil and Raveena. And her husband was just maintaining a dignified silence, throughout. Raveena is the best judge of her actions. And in the future, whoever attempts to mess with her, will definitely have to think twice!

