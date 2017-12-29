 »   »   » Shahrukh to give Khali treat to his kids

The Great Khali mania is turning into madness in India. Now, this one-time WWE Champion has caught the eyes of non other than our own Bollywood Baadshah Shahrukh Khan. It was earlier reported that King Khan has offered Rs.3 crore to Khali to cheer for his IPL team the Kolkata Knight Riders. The latest we hear is that he has invited the popular wrestler for dinner.

Shahrukh's children Aryan and Suhana happen to be great fans of Khali. They expressed their wish to meet the giant wrestler to their dad. And so, daddy cool has invited him to have dinner with his kids at his residence.

The Great Khali has entered Bollywood by signing the film Rama The Saviour for a whopping Rs.1.5 crore. He is going to play the role of a villain in this film starring Sahil Khan and Tanushree Dutta. He had earlier acted in Hollywood film The Longest Yard.