 »   »   »  REVEALED: The SHOCKING Reasons That Led To Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif's Breakup

When the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's breakup came into the media, many said that Deepika Padukone is also one of the reasons behind their split. But according to recent reports, it has nothing to do with Ranbir's ex flame.

Talking about the same, a source told a leading daily, "Deepika Padukone had nothing to do with their split. Reports suggesting that her proximity to RK during the Tamasha promotions was responsible for the break-up are incorrect."

Ranbir-Katrina Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif started dating each other during the shooting of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. (In Pic-Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor) Katrina & Ranbir However, both (Ranbir and Katrina) of them denied that they are in a relationship for a very long time. (In Pic-Katrina Kaif walking the ramp with Ranbir Kapoor) Holiday Pics Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif finally accepted their affair when their holiday pictures got leaked in the media. (In Pic-Ranbir and Katrina's candid moment) Katrina-Salman Before dating Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina was dating Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan. The reason of the split is still unknown. (In Pic-Ranbir and Katrina's romantic moments) Deepika-Ranbir Rumour has it that Ranbir Kapoor cheated on Deepika Padukone for Katrina Kaif. It is said that for Deepika was shattered after the breakup. (In Pic-Ranbir and Katrina)

Marriage Issue-Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor's refusal to commit was also one of the reasons why the couple decided to end their releationship. Apparently, Katrina was eager to tie the knot while Ranbir was not ready for it yet.

Ranbir Kapoor's Parents-We all know that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are not too fond of Katrina Kaif. They both were really unhappy when Ranbir left their house to live with Katrina. Recently, when the news of Katrina Kaif calling Rishi Kapoor 'Papa' came out, Rishi gave a very shocking reply and said that Katrina would not dare to take such liberties with him.

A source also confirmed to a leading daily that Ranbir Kapoor's parents played a very important role in the breakup, '"How long can you avert a breakup when two people are just not getting along. There is also staunch opposition from Ranbir's family.''

The source further added, ''It wasn't a good sign when Neetu Kapoor bunked the annual Christmas lunch. She has never missed that family gathering. With both his parents against the alliance, it just doesn't seem worth dragging it on anymore."