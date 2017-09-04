 »   »   » HOT SCOOP! Aamir Khan & Priyanka Chopra To Play Husband And Wife In Rakesh Sharma Biopic?

After playing wrestler Mahavir Phogat in last year's blockbuster Dangal, Aamir Khan is all set to bring the life story of yet another eminent personality on reel.

For those who ain't aware, the superstar has been confirmed to star in a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma- the first Indian to travel in space. And now, the grapevine is abuzz is the makers are in talks with this popular actress to play Aamir's wife in the film. Read on to know more...

Aamir Keen To Have Priyanka Chopra In The Film? As per a Mid-day report, Aamir Khan and team are keen on having Priyanka Chopra on board. Early Talks One hears that they have also had a couple of meetings considering PC is currently in town to finalize her Bollywood projects. Will She Give Her Nod? Now it is left to PeeCee if she really considers Aamir's films over the offers coming her way. If things work out then, this would be the first time that the two stars would be working together. Meanwhile, There were rumors that Priyanka had apparently turned down Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gustakhiyan. However, PeeCee's mom Madhu Chopra denied all those reports. PC Was In Talks With Bhansali But... Madhu further was quoted as saying to DNA, "Priyanka was no doubt in talks with Bhansali, but the two couldn't fit their time schedules to discuss the film. The question of co-producing would have come in only at a later stage. As of now, nothing has gone forward."

Coming back to Aamir's biopic on Rakesh Sharma, the film will be directed by Mahesh Mathai and will be produced by RKF Films.