 »   »   » RESPECT! Shocked Aamir Khan CALLS Deepika Padukone; PROMISES Help After Reading About Death Threats

Padmavati Controversy: Aamir Khan PROMISES help to Deepika Padukone | FilmiBeat

Deepika Padukone is going through a difficult phase because of her movie Padmavati. Threats have been issued against Deepika's life for playing Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati.

Superstar Aamir Khan was shocked to read about it and immediately called Deepika to offer his help. Not just Aamir, even Shahrukh called Deepika. More details below.

Deepika's Security Has Been Increased According to a report in DNA, ''Following threats from various fringe groups, the security for the whole Padmavati team - mainly director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his lead heroine Deepika - has been amped up.''

This Has Brought Whole Bollywood Together ''But the controversy has brought the whole industry together. Everyone has voiced their support, in unison, for the SLB directorial and the star cast.''

Everyone Is Concerned About Deepika ''While Twitter was abuzz with supportive messages from fans and followers, industry insiders, too, pledged their support. Many reached out to Deepika and checked on her well-being.''

When Aamir Called Deepika ''One of them was Aamir Khan. Says a source, "The moment Aamir read the news, he immediately called up Deepika to check on her.''

Aamir Was Worried ''Aamir Khan was extremely concerned about her.''

Aamir Promised Her... ''Aamir and Deepika had a long conversation about the whole scenario and he assured her of being there for her if needed."

Shahrukh Too Called Deepika "Deepika's other co-stars including Shahrukh Khan also called Deepika. Everyone has expressed concern.''

And What About Deepika? ''Deepika, on the other hand, is maintaining an extremely strong stand."



Those who have come late, the makers of Padmavati have voluntarily decided to not release the film on December 1st. The new release date will be announced soon.



