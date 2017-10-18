 »   »   » JUST A RUMOUR! Aamir Khan Isn't Siding With Kangana Ranaut In Her Fight With Hrithik Roshan

Recently, Aamir Khan held a special preview screening of Secret Superstar that resulted in speculations that the Bollywood superstar was siding Kangana Ranaut.

The actor who has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Secret Superstar has been hosting multiple screenings showcasing previews of his much awaited Diwali release to the who's who of India.



While the actor held screenings for L.K Advani, his Dangal team and another for Sachin Tendulkar, Rajkumar Hirani, Anil Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rajkummar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui amongst others, one of the screenings hosted by Nita Ambani had Kangana Ranaut in attendance. Her presence gave rise to reports that Kangana has found a powerful ally in Aamir against Hrithik.



However, contrary to reportings, sources close to Aamir Khan laugh off the rumours. Here's what they have to say....



These Speculations Hold No Truth Sources say, "It is a known fact that Aamir hosts screenings for Bollywood celebrities prior to the release of his films. Multiple screenings for B-town were held even before the release of Dangal. To assume that such screenings translate into Aamir siding with an actor just serves to make headlines and holds no truth."

Nothing Much Should Be Read Nothing much should be read into Kangana being invited to Secret Superstar screening as Aamir has invited the entire industry including Roshans for various screenings that he has had of the film.

Aamir Is Known To Host Preview Screenings As a long standing practice, Aamir Khan is known to host preview screenings of his films for different sections of the audience and celebrities from industries like music, sports, politics and entertainment in addition to media.

A special screening of Secret Superstar was held last night too that witnessed Bollywood in full force. Film personalities like Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sharman Joshi, music composer Shankar, Salim Merchant, Kunal Kohli, Ashutosh Gowariker and Akshaye Khanna to name a few.



It's Secret Superstar Everywhere Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insiya, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

Positive Buzz Early screenings of the film have been garnering positive word of mouth for the Diwali release. Secret Superstar also received a standing ovation in its first cut screening from distributors and exhibitors.

Backed by content and driven by powerful actors, Secret Superstar makes for a perfect Diwali treat for the audience worldwide.



