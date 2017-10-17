 »   »   » HE GIVES A DAMN! Aamir Khan STANDS With Kangana Ranaut After Bollywood BOYCOTTS Her

Kangana Ranaut is one actress, who does not believe in being politically correct. She has made many enemies in Bollywood because of her statements on industry biggies like Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Karan Johar.

As expected people have started ignoring her and a section of Bollywood has boycotted her from their gatherings and parties but one person still stands with her and he is none other than Aamir Khan.



Aamir Has Thrown His Support As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, ''A section of Bollywood may be boycotting Kangana Ranaut, but Aamir Khan has thrown his support behind her.''

She Found An Invitation From Aamir This is precisely the reason why she found an invitation in her mailbox, to a special screening of Aamir's Secret Superstar, at the Ambani residence in Antilla on the weekend.

Many Films' Screenings Are Hosted At Ambani's Residence The Ambanis have a screening theatre in their sprawling home, and stars and filmmakers close to the family often host screenings there.

It Was Surprising That Only Kangana Was Present At The Screening But what was surprising at this screening was that Kangana was the only big star from Bollywood present.

This Raised Many Eyebrows The Karan Johars and the Hrithik Roshans of the industry were conspicuous by their absence.

Aamir Thinks It's Not Fair Aamir feels it is unfair that Kangana is being boycotted by Bollywood.

That's Why Only Kangana Attended The Screening So, along with his wife Kiran Rao, Kangana was the only person invited for the screening at the Ambani house.

Huma Qureshi Was Also Present Huma Qureshi also came for the screening and drove in with the Khans. Kangana had also recently visited Antilla during the MAMI festival, at a party thrown by the family.



Well, it's a great gesture by Aamir Khan! What do you think guys?



