 »   »   » STRANGE! Aaradhya DOESN'T Spend Much Time With Jaya Bachchan; Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan The Reason?

Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. Shutterbugs don't leave any opportunity to click Aaradhya with her mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

But did you notice one thing? The little one is never seen with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the reason? Let's find out!