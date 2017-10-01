 »   »   » STRANGE! Aaradhya DOESN'T Spend Much Time With Jaya Bachchan; Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan The Reason?

Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. Shutterbugs don't leave any opportunity to click Aaradhya with her mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
But did you notice one thing? The little one is never seen with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the reason? Let's find out!
Aaradhya Is Never Clicked With Jaya Bachchan
A close family friend of the Bachchans told Deccan Chronicle, "Have you ever seen even one picture of Jayaji with Aaradhya?''
We See Aaradhya Only With Her Nani
''Whenever in the public domain, we see Aaradhya only with her naani Brinda Rai.''
Aaradhya Hardly Gets Time To Spend With Jaya
''Her daadi never accompanies Aaradhya and the child hardly ever gets time to spend with Jayaji.''
Aishwarya Rai Prefers To Take Care Of Everything Related To Aaradhya
''Even at home, Aishwarya prefers to take care of every single detail regarding Aaradhya.''
Aishwarya Never Takes Her Mother-in-law's Help
''And when Aishwarya needs help with Aaradhya, she calls out for her mother, never her mother-in-law."
Same Thing Is Happening With Taimur
There's a similar pattern emerging in Taimur's life too. He is constantly seen visiting his naani Babita . And he's hardly ever seen with his daadi Sharmila Tagore.
Sharmila Does Not Want To Forcefully Play The Role Of Grandmother
Says a family friend, "Pehle toh Sharmilaji Dilli mein rehtee hain aur phir unhe zabardasti Daadi banne ka koi shauq nahin hai (Firstly, she lives in Delhi and then she doesn't want to forcefully play the role of grandmother).''