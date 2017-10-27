 »   »   » A Perfect Hubby! Abhishek Bachchan Did This To Keep Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Mom Brinda Rai Safe!

Abhishek Bachchan is not just a doting hubby but a perfect son-in-law as well. You must be aware of the news that a few days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mom, Brinda Rai's residence caught fire.

Now according to a leading daily, Abhishek Bachchan proposed a very heart-winning idea to Aishwarya Rai's mom, to keep her safe. Wanna know what it is?

Abhishek & Aishwarya Worried About Brinda Rai A source close to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quoted as saying, "Abhishek and Aishwarya are worried about her living alone in the residence after Brinda's husband passed away earlier this year." The Duo Is Persuading Brinda Rai To Live With Them "They have been persuading her to stay with them, so she could be close to granddaughter Aaradhya. But Brinda has been hesitant." How Sweet Is That.. But, Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan are adamant that she move in with them. According to a family member, "Aishwarya's mom's resistance to the idea of changing residences is finally dissolving." Recently, Aish-Abhi Won Hearts By Attending Rani’s Dad Prayer Meet We all are well aware that Abhishek-Aishwarya doesn't share a very good rapport with Rani Mukerji. But the duo won our hearts when they were seen standing by Rani's side in her tough time.

As far as their professional life is concerned, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, while Abhishek Bachchan in Lefty.