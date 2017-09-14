 »   »   » Forget Aishwarya Rai! Daddy Abhishek Bachchan PIERCED His Ears For Aaradhya Bachchan; So TOUCHING!

We all know how caring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is towards her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. But do you know that daddy dearest Abhishek Bachchan is equally devoted, when it comes to his little munchkin?

Recently, on a famous game show, Abhishek Bachchan revealed an incident related to Aaradhya Bachchan and it will surely touch your hearts!

When Aaradhya's Ear Piercing Ceremony Happened According to a daily, ''Abhishek shared a special thing which he did with his daughter. During Aaradhya's ear-piercing ceremony, Abhishek got pierced first.'' Reason Behind It ''Because he wanted to see how painful the experience is.'' Abhishek Was Worried About Aaradhya The source further revealed, ''He didn't want the little one to get hurt." Amitabh Bachchan Was So Touched The source added, "When he revealed this on the show, Amitabh Bachchan was touched." Isn't It Adorable! Aww! This surely makes Abhishek Bachchan one of the best fathers in Bollywood! The Handsome Actor Was Recently Seen With His Daughter Not long ago, during a Kabaddi match, Abhishek, who is the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers was joined by his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. A Beautiful Family The Bachchans were seen wearing the Pink Panther jerseys at the sports event. But Aaradhya Stole The Limelight We must admit that Aaradhya Bachchan was the one who stole the limelight from her superstar parents. On The Work Front Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might work together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next.

Well, we are desperately waiting for the official announcement!

