 »   »   » OH MY GOD! Abhishek Bachchan Protects Aaradhya & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Gets Angry At The Paparazzi

Abhishek Bachchan Lashes Out to a FAN who TROLLED Aishwarya & Aradhya Bachchan

It seems that Abhishek Bachchan is really upset by the constant spotlight on his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The actor, who recently attended an event, got really angry at the media and took this step. Read the entire details below.

Here's What Happened According to Deccan Chronicle, ''Exhausted by the constant media spotlight on his family, the actor lost his cool with the paparazzi at an event.'' Don't Mess With My Family ''The paparazzi have been at the receiving end of Abhishek Bachchan's angry young man avatar. Junior B is using that image in real life with people who mess with his family.'' The Targets... Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother-in-law Brinda Rai have been the targets of the paparazzi for the past few months. Finally, Abhishek Decided And on Sunday, Abhi decided that he was not having any of this. "Abhishek was accompanied to an event by Aishwarya, Vrinda and Aaradhya.'' His Tone Became Angrier ''So, Abhishek first came out. He then told the media to clear off. When they took their time, his tone become angrier. The paps quickly moved away and Abhishek got his family to come and speedily board their vehicle" says an eyewitness. Similar Thing Happened With Aish Recently A few days back. Aishwarya decided to honour her father, Krishnaraj Rai, by visiting a hospital in Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai. Aish Got Irritated Aishwarya got irritated by the paparazzi as they were repeatedly flashing cameras. The photographer were asked to stop screaming and clicking pictures. She Said... "I am asking you all to keep silence. You don't need photos of all this. Me and you belong to this business, but all the others present here don't. Please show some respect. This is not a premiere, this is not another public event," she said.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy with her next project Fanne Khan. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Produced by KriArj Entertainment and Rakesh Omprakash Pictures, the film is an adaptation of the Oscar nominated film 'Everybody's Famous'. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing the role of a singer in the movie. The film is expected to release on 2018's Eid on June 15, 2018.

