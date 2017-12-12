 »   »   » WHY THEY CHOSE ITALY? Who Told Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli That Wedding In India Would Be A TAMASHA

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma Wedding: Man behind their Secret Marriage | FilmiBeat

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised everyone by tying the knot secretly. Their wedding in Italy was a fairytale romance.

But do you know who told Anushka Sharma that they should get married in Italy as their desi wedding would become a tamasha? Check out the details below.

Secret Out Famous journalist, Subhash K Jha revealed, It was Anushka Sharma's mentor and confidant producer-filmmaker Aditya Chopra who suggested an Italian venue for her wedding with Virat Kohli.'' Aditya Told Anushka... ''Adi, a notorious paparazzi shirker, had opted for an Italian wedding with Rani Mukerji in 2014 too, and the recommendation seems to have come from personal experience.'' He Told Anushka & Virat A source close to Adi says, "It was his idea that Anushka and Virat have their wedding in Italy.'' Desi Wedding Would Turn Into Tamasha ''He warned them that a desi wedding would turn into a tamasha with paparazzi and gatecrashers." Anushka Took It Seriously ''Apparently, Anushka, who consults the filmmaker on all-important matters, took his advice seriously.'' Virat Too Liked The Idea "From Adi's lips to Virat's ears," is how the source describes it. And that's how the Italian wedding happened. Why Rani & Aditya Skipped The Wedding? "We heard Rani saying she would love to attend Anushka's wedding, but they can't take their daughter Adira along," a source from Yash Raj Films revealed Deccan Chronicle.

