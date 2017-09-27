 »   »   » Aditya Roy Kapur REPLACES Sidharth Malhotra In Salman Khan’s Race 3?

Aditya Roy Kapur REPLACES Sidharth Malhotra In Salman Khan’s Race 3?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Salman Khan's Race 3 is thrilling the audiences even before its release as they're all playing the guessing game as to who would star in the film. At first, reports were doing the rounds that Sidharth Malhotra has been approached for the film, and then the actor declined to be a part of it and now, reports state that Aditya Roy Kapur will star in the movie alongside Salman Khan.

A source close to the development opened up to DNA by saying, "The makers feel that Aditya is right for this role because he has never attempted anything like this before. And Aditya has the dates. So it's a win-win situation for them."

Salman-Jacqueline

Salman-Jacqueline

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are finalised for Race 3.

Tough Cop

Tough Cop

Jacqueline Fernandez will play the role of a tough cop in the movie.

Action Jacky

Action Jacky

It is reported that Jacqueline will have many action-packed scenes in the film.

Race 3

Race 3

Race 3 will go on floors as soon as Salman Khan completes the shoot for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Box Office

Box Office

The previous instalments of Race franchise were a superhit and we're sure that even Race 3 will be a hit at the box office.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 17:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos