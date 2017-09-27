 »   »   » Aditya Roy Kapur REPLACES Sidharth Malhotra In Salman Khan’s Race 3?

Salman Khan's Race 3 is thrilling the audiences even before its release as they're all playing the guessing game as to who would star in the film. At first, reports were doing the rounds that Sidharth Malhotra has been approached for the film, and then the actor declined to be a part of it and now, reports state that Aditya Roy Kapur will star in the movie alongside Salman Khan.

A source close to the development opened up to DNA by saying, "The makers feel that Aditya is right for this role because he has never attempted anything like this before. And Aditya has the dates. So it's a win-win situation for them."