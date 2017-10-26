 »   »   » INSIDE DETAILS! After Salman Khan, Karan Johar DITCHES Prabhas For Bollwood Debut; Here's Why

Rumours are rife that Karan Johar refused to launch Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Apparently, he promised Salman to launch Aayush & in return Salman was ready to co-produce Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

Now, we hear, Karan has also backed out from launching Prabhas in Bollywood. Wanna know why? Read on to know..

Prabhas Wants To Cash In On His New Success A leading daily quoted a source as saying, "Prabhas had devoted five years of his life to the two Baahubali films and it was only fair that he would want to cash in on his new success," Prabhas Asked For An Inflated Price The source further added that Prabhas went ahead and asked for a new, inflated price. The Price Was Staggering "But the price he asked for was staggering. While it was okay for him to ask and get his desired price - reportedly in the vicinity of Rs 20 crores - in Telugu cinema, it was unrealistic for Prabhas to expect that kind of remuneration in Bollywood." Did Prabhas Outprice Himself? "No South Indian actor, not even Rajinikanth, has that kind of commercial clout in Hindi cinema. Prabhas has clearly out-priced himself from Bollywood," added the source. Here’s Why Karan Backed Out Says a source, "After Baahubali and its sequel, Karan was keen to launch Prabhas in Hindi cinema. But on seeing the price he was asking, Karan has decided to abandon the idea of launching him." Prabhas Will Be Next Seen In Saaho Currently, Prabhas is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Saaho. Prabhas To Romance Shraddha For the first time, Prabhas will be seen romancing a Bollywood actress and she's none other than Shraddha Kapoor.

Fans are quite excited to witness the never seen before chemistry of Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below!