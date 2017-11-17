 »   »   » GRAND PARTY At Prateeksha! Aishwarya & Abhishek Bachchan To Host Aaradhya's B'Day Bash On Saturday

Aaradhya Bachchan Birthday Party: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek celebrated the day in STYLE | FilmiBeat

There is no doubt that Aaradhya Bachchan is the cutest star kid of Bollywood. The little darling of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 6 on 16th November.

And the Bachchans have organised a grand party at Prateeksha on Saturday (18th Dec) for Aaradhya. Read all the inside details of the bash below.

A Quite Family Dinner On 16th According To Zoom, Aaradhya's parents have been hosting lavish parties for their munchkin every year, this year was a rather low-key affair.'' At A Five Star Hotel ''Owing to the demise of Aishwarya Rai's father earlier in March, the Bachchans enjoyed a quite evening with the birthday girl at a plus five-star hotel in Mumbai.'' A Birthday Party At Prateeksha However, Aish and Abhi aren't the ones to disappoint their toddler. A bash has been organized on Saturday this week at Prateeksha. All Star Kids Would Be Present ''The celebration will mark the presence of some of the cutest industry kids.'' Here's The List ''Invites were sent out last week to Aamir Khan - Kiran Rao's son Azad, Riteish Deshmukh - Genelia D'souza's son Riaan, Akshay and Twinkle's daughter Nitara, Sanjay Dutt's twins and Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra will be some of the adorable guests for the evening.''

