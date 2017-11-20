 »   »   » HIDING A SECRET! What's Cooking Between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan?

It seems that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are really keen to work together and are secretly meeting big producers.

As per recent reports, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been meeting Karan Johar for a movie but everything is being planned in a hush-hush manner.

Meeting At Manish Malhotra's House According to a report in Spotboye, ''Last week Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwara Rai stepped out for a late night meeting with Karan Johar at designer Manish Malhotra's house.'' More Details ''Four days back, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan met Karan Johar yet again'' Three Secret Meetings In A Week ''Two days back, Karan's manager Reshma Shetty drove down to the Bachchan residence Janak for a two-hour meeting. That's three meetings in 7 days.'' Karan Is Dying To Work With Aishwarya Again ''Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Karan Johar wants to waste no time to work with Mrs Bachchan again.'' Karan Wants To Re-unite Abhishek & Aishwarya ''Only, this time, Karan is hoping to land a casting coup of sorts by getting Ash's hubby dearest to act in the movie too.'' It Would Be Their 9th Film Together ''Talks are on and meetings are taking place. If the Bachchans give their nod, this will be their 9th project together.'' Abhi & Aish's First Film Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together for the first time in Bollywood romantic musical, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). DAPK Was A Flop Unfortunately, their first film failed to create and magic at the box office.

Well, we really want Abhishek and Aishwarya to sign Karan Johar's film. It would be a delight to watch this mesmerising pair again on-screen after seven years.

Also Read: A Book On My Life Will Be Boring: Irrfan Khan