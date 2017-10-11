 »   »   » BEST BAHU EVER! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Plans A SPECIAL SURPRISE For Amitabh Bachchan’s 75th Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: 15 famous Dialogues of Bollywood Shehanshah | FilmiBeat

The mega star of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan has turned 75 today (11th Oct). The superstar of the millennium is celebrating his birthday on a beach with his entire family.

And on this special occasion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan planned a surprise for Big B. More details below.

Amitabh's Birthday Plans Revealed As per Mid Day, ''As Bollywood's biggest superstar Amitabh Bachchan turns a year younger today, the one thing on his wish list is to enjoy a round or two of water sports in Maldives with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.'' He Wants To Stay Away From The Shutterbugs Away from the flashbulbs and legion of die-hard fans, the megastar is celebrating his 75th birthday at the beach destination. The Bachchans Were Spotted Joking At The Airport The Bachchan clan left for Maldives on Tuesday morning. The celebratory mood had set in right at the airport, as Amitabh Bachchan was spotted joking away with daughter Shweta and Navya. The Bachchans At Male Airport Aishwarya, Aaradhya and the superstar were seen onboard a passenger bus at the Male International Airport in Maldives, along with Jaya and Abhishek. The Children Insisted Abhishek and Shweta insisted on making a family holiday of the occasion. Where They Are Staying... They are staying at the luxury resort, One & Only Reethi Rah in Kaafu Atoll, a family favourite - they had stayed at the same address during Abhishek's birthday last year as well. The resort boasts of 12 beaches and each island houses one villa, offering complete privacy to its visitors. Aishwarya & Abhishek Planned Everything With Shweta "The three had meticulously planned every detail. They rang in the birthday at their private beach with crackers and a huge cake." Yacht Party Is Also Planned Bachchan's itinerary for the next four days is simple -- enjoy some family time. "They plan to indulge in a variety of water sports from jet skiing to sailing. A yacht party is also in the cards."

Wow! Isn't it wonderful!

