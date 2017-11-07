 »   »   » WHEN THEY MET! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Anil Kapoor Got Emotional On Fanney Khan Sets

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has started shooting for Fanney Khan and her first scene was shot on the busy road of Colaba in South Mumbai.

The diva has worked with Anil Kapoor in films like Taal and Hamara Dil Aaapke Paas Hai and when the two met again on the sets of their new film they both got emotional.



Aishwarya Started Shooting At 7 AM As per a report in Mid-Day, ''Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shot for 12 hours on Sunday, starting at 7 am. She reunited with Anil Kapoor after 17 years and delivered her first shot with him.''

She Plays A Pop Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a pop star in the movie, which is the official remake of Everybody's Famous (2000).



All About Her First Shot "They shot in Colaba. Aishwarya wore a black pantsuit with a grey and white long coat. Her first shot was with her manager [played by a character actor], in which she is seen arguing with him.''

Emotional Reunion For Aish & Anil ''She shot with Anil in the evening. It was a fun scene. Off the set, it was an emotional reunion for Anil and Ash, who are working together after many years. They reminisced about the old times."



Recent Update About Fanney Khan "With the ongoing schedule, about 75 percent of the movie will be complete. Anil is done with most of his scenes, besides the ones that are to be shot with Ash and Rajkummar."



The movie is produced by Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra. Fanney Khan will be directed by Atul Manjrekar. Keep watching this space for more updates on the movie.



