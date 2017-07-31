 »   »   » INSIDE PICS! How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan AVOIDED Each Other At The Big Zee Awards!

After a long time, ex-lovers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan attended the same event i.e., the Big Zee Entertainment Awards and we're sure that you guys are really keen to know what happened that night?

Did the duo cross each other's path? Read on to know everything in detail and also check out the inside pictures from the same award gala. Here we go!

Here's How Salman & Aishwarya Avoided Bumping Into Each Other Blame their different timings of arrival, the duo didn't attend the award night at the same time. We hear that their PRs had made sure that there would be no 'unnecessary eyeballs grabbing' moments owing to their presence under the same roof, hence the duo didn't cross each other's path. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Took Home Three Awards The Bachchan family dominated the award night and all three of them (Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan) won big at the event. Here's What They Won Big B was declared the winner of the Most Entertaining Actor in Drama - Male category for Pink, while Abhishek won the Most Entertaining Actor in Comedy - Male award for his performance in Housefull 3. On the other side, Mrs Bachchan won an award for her performance in Sarbjit in the Most Entertaining Actor in Drama - Female category. Best Actor - Shahid Kapoor Shahid shared this picture on his Instagram page and wrote, "Thank you big zee entertainment awards for best actor. #UdtaPunjab" Alia Bhatt - Best Actress "Awards night. Thank you BIG ZEE for the recognition tonight :)#udtapunjab," wrote Alia Bhatt, while sharing this picture on her Instagram page. Salman Looked Suave & How! Salman Khan's stubble look sent his fans in frenzy. The actor was looking really handsome and his funny antics, while walking the red carpet had the media personnel giggling. Zaira Wasim The Dangal actress, Zaira Wasim looked all cute, as she was presented the Best Child Actress Award to for Dangal by none other than Armaan Malik. Kajol On The Red Carpet Kajol looked gorgeous in midnight blue shimmering gown. The star actress has been promoting her upcoming bilingual film VIP 2 these days. Hey Sassy Girl! Disha Patani looked red hot as she graced the red carpet of the Big Zee Entertainment Awards. Swara Bhaskar "Thanks MUCH viewers of @ZeeTV 4 voting me #BestActress in Comedy Film 4 #NilBatteySannata who would've thought #ZeeBigEntertainmentAwards," captioned Swara Bhaskar.

Coming back to Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the latter also skipped the red carpet; the reason is only best known to her. Do you have any idea what made her skip and pose for the media?

Let us know in the comments section below!