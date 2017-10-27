 »   »   » When She Heard Of Fire At Mom's Building! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Brought Food & Water For Everyone

A few days back, fire broke out at the building where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother stays. Soon Aishwarya and her hubby Abhishek rushed to the spot.

But what many don't know is that before leaving a worried Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought food and water for the residents of the building, including Sachin Tendulkar's in-laws.

The Bachchan Couple Provided For The Food & Water According to Bollywood Hungama, '' Abhishek & Aishwarya provided for water and food to Anjali Tendulkar's parents and the other residents of the building as they couldn't go up to their apartments for hours.'' The Fire Broke Out... "The fire apparently broke out in one of the floors where Sachin Tendulkar's in-laws, Anand and Annabel Mehta live in. Aishwarya's mother Vrinda also lives there, as the actress owns a flat on the 12th floor in the 16-storey building.'' Aish & Abhi Rushed There ''When the fire broke out Aishwarya and Abhishek rushed there and found many residents of the building had come down when the news of the fire reached them.'' Aishwarya Made The Food Arrangements ''She and Abhishek took them out for lunch but as Anjali's parents had to stay back, the actress got lunch for them from outside.'' There Was No Electricity ''It was afternoon when the fire broke out, there was no electricity and the lifts were not working so those who were down couldn't go up till 5.30-6pm when the electricity came back." Aishwarya Distributed Plenty Of Water Bottles "Aishwarya had also bought plenty of water bottles and distributed them to all she met.'' She Knows Many People There ''She has lived in that building for years and had stayed with her parents till she got married so she knows many of the people there, including ad man Prahlad Kakkar with whom she has worked with.'' Aishwarya Was Extremely Concerned ''She shares a warm equation with most of them and was extremely concerned when she heard of the fire breaking out."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon start working on her next project Fanney Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

