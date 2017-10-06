 »   »   » IS SHE UPSET? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan CANCELS Fanney Khan Shoot Because Of This BLUNDER!

Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was expected to kick-start the shoot of her much awaited film, Fanney Khan. However, a day before the shoot, she cancelled the shoot and told the team that she will join after she returns from Maldives.

Wondering what went wrong? According to an entertainment portal, its her professionalism that led to the cancellation of the shoot. Read in detail below..



Here's What Happened.. A source close to the Fanney Khan team told, "Yes it's true that tomorrow's shoot with Aishwarya and Raj Kummar is not happening. Aishwarya is extremely excited to begin shoot for the film but due to certain factors it didn't happen that way."

Things Didn't Work Out As Planned.. "She had given her dates till October 8. They were to shoot October 6 and 7 but 8th was Karva Chauth. After that Aishwarya flies off to Maldives around the 9th night for her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan's birthday."

There Was Costume Issue On The Sets "Ash has always been very particular about what she wears. For Fanney Khan it was more so this time as Ash plays a glamorous singing diva and her clothes are sexy and glamorous."

Manish Malhotra Wasn't Ready With The Outfits "The fact that she's playing a pop star along the line of Beyonce, her outfits have to portray that. Manish has been in Dubai and had a show in Kolkata so he was travelling all over.

"He was not completely ready with his outfits."



Here's What The Team Concluded.. "So then when we talked to production we told them we might as well do everything in one go rather than shoot in two breaks with clothes one is not satisfied with because they have been rushed."

Aishwarya Will Start The Shoot Soon "Production wise it made more sense so now Ash will begin her shoot for Fanney Khan from Diwali after she returns from Maldives."

Even Rajkummar Rao Requested To Cancel Today's Shoot The source adds, "It wasn't just Aishwarya's outfits. She had a two-day shoot while her co-actor Rajkummar had a one-day one."

"Even he requested his director to let him off tomorrow as he had some patchwork to complete for another film of his so the cancellation worked out for everybody around. Now they will shoot the whole chunk in one go."



Aishwarya, A Thorough Professional In case, if you're wondering whether she might be upset about this whole blunder, let us tell you that she's not! "Aishwarya treats every film like her own. It's the producer's money at stake and she understands that," says the source.

Fair Enough! "Ash calmly explained to her producers that it made sense to shoot another day when everything is perfect than shoot with something sub-standard as that pulls down the production values of the film."



The film also casts Anil Kapoor in the lead role and the storyline revolves around the sensitive topic - body shaming!