 »   »   » SUPER MOM! This Is What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Does For Aaradhya Before Going For Fanney Khan Shoot

There is no doubt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most dedicated mothers of Bollywood. She took a break from films when Aaradhya was born. After her comeback, she is maintaining a great balance between her work and her duties as a mother.

Aishwarya has started shooting for her next project Fanney Khan but before going to shoot every day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does this for Aaradhya.

She Drops Aaradhya To School A source told famous journalist Subhash K Jha, "She is all there for Aaradhya. She drops and picks her up from school every day.'' Calls From Home Are Taken Only When... ''But otherwise, she focuses completely on her work and allows no distractions. Only calls from home are taken when she is on the sets." Aishwarya's Dedication Has Impressed Mehra After seeing Aishwarya's dedication, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has decided to give more space to her in Fanney Khan. More Importance To Her Character A source told Deccan Chronicle, ''She now has a far more important role than the actress who played her part in the original film.'' A Pivotal Role ''It was always one of the pivotal characters. But now she has been given far more importance in the script than what the original actress got.'' Aishwarya Will Sing Four Songs In The Movie ''Aishwarya plays a singer and has four songs which she will sing herself for the first time.'' What Aishwarya Says About Aaradhya & Her Work Aishwarya revealed, "I was very sure that whenever I decided to work after my daughter's birth, it would have to be only when I can concentrate fully on my work.'' I Always Give My Hundred Percent ''I didn't want to be distracted or divided. It's always a hundred percent of me in whatever I do.'' My Priority Is My Daughter ''Because that's about all I can do justice to, given my priority is my daughter."

It has been reported that Aishwarya Rai allots a limited time to her acting so that she can spend more time with Aaradhya. She has lost many big offers because of this reason but she is not regretting as Aaradhya is her world and her first priority.

