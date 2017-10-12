 »   »   » Jaya CHANGED IT! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Had Planned Amitabh Bachchan's 75th Birthday Party In Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan turned 75 recently. From well-wishers to colleagues, everyone wanted to celebrate this day but Big B told them that he has no plans to party this year.

Now, a source recently told famous journalist Subhash K Jha that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted to organise a birthday party for Amitabh in Mumbai but later the plan was changed. Scroll down for more.

Aishwarya's Big Loss... As per Deccan Chronicle, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lost her father this year in March.'' Still She Planned A Birthday Party For Amitabh ''Nonetheless, she went ahead and planned a 75th birthday party for the patriarch of the house.'' Amitabh Put An End To Aishwarya Rai's Plans Without Telling Her ''When Amitabh got wind of it, he immediately put an end to the plans without telling Aishwarya or anyone why he wanted the birthday celebrations annulled this year.'' Jaya Understood And Told The Family To Plan A Vacation ''Jayaji just accepted Bachchan's request and asked the family to think of a vacation outside Mumbai for the birthday." The Family Wanted To Avoid The Pressure A family member revealed, "If we stayed back, there would be pressure from friends, fans and well-wishers to kickstart his birthday celebrations.'' It's Difficult To Say No ''Amitabh doesn't know how to say no to those who request his attention. It was best to simply fly away." The Bachchans Went To Maldives To Celebrate The Day The Bachchan family is off to Maldives to ring in the special day of India's biggest superstar. Abhishek Shared An Inside Picture Abhishek Bachchan recently shared an inside birthday picture from Maldives and wrote, ''75 and still stylin' !!! Happy birthday Pa.''

We are waiting for more pictures Abhishek!

