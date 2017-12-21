 »   »   » OMG! Salman Khan's Loss Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Gain; Hires His Ex-Manager For Abhishek Bachchan

As surprising as it sounds, but we hear that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has insisted Abhishek Bachchan to hire Reshma Shetty, the ex-manager of Salman Khan. If rumours are to be believed, things turned ugly between Salman & Reshma and she stopped working for Salman, on a sour note!

However, a recent report in Deccan Chronicle states that Abhishek Bachchan's career might soon be back on the track as Salman's ex-manager Reshma Shetty has now started managing his career and this move is on Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's direction!

Aishwarya Feels Abhishek's Career Needs A Push

A source told DC, "Aishwarya felt Abhishek's career needed a small push to catapult him to the top bracket once again. Of late, he hasn't signed new films and is choosing to focus on the best possible projects."

Will Reshma Revamp Abhishek's Career?

"Following his revamped priorities, his first new project will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biopic on poet-lyricist, Sahir Ludhianvi. Reshma has been brought in to oversee Abhishek's forthcoming career moves and to position him as a prominent entertainment brand."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Was In Bengaluru For Longines Event

Yesterday (December 20, 2017) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in Bengaluru for the Longines event and looked quite pretty in her blue gown.

Aishwarya In Gauri & Nainika

She was seen sporting Gauri & Nainika gown and left her hair open with side partition, for a change and we loved her look!

Aishwarya's New Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has sported this new look owing to her upcoming film, Fanney Khan, in which she will get into the shoe of a singer.

Aishwarya Says She Doesn't Believe In Making Any Kind Of Resolution

While talking to media at the same event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about new year's resolution and said,"I've never been the one to make resolutions. I've always been one to live in the moment and make the most of it and give my all to every minute of my blessed life."

Aishwarya Spotted With Aaradhya In Bengaluru

The official page of JW Marriott, Bengaluru, shared this picture and wrote, " JW Marriott, Bengaluru is proud to host Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The epitome of grace, beauty and substance, welcomed by our General Manager Parul Thakur."

