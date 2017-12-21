 »   »   » OMG! Salman Khan's Loss Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Gain; Hires His Ex-Manager For Abhishek Bachchan

As surprising as it sounds, but we hear that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has insisted Abhishek Bachchan to hire Reshma Shetty, the ex-manager of Salman Khan. If rumours are to be believed, things turned ugly between Salman & Reshma and she stopped working for Salman, on a sour note!

However, a recent report in Deccan Chronicle states that Abhishek Bachchan's career might soon be back on the track as Salman's ex-manager Reshma Shetty has now started managing his career and this move is on Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's direction!