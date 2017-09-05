 »   »   » DESTINY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan LOST An Opportunity Cos Of Salman Khan; Gets A SECOND Chance!

Once Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were much in love but now the two don't even look at each other. Controversies related to their affair still rule the page 3, even years after their infamous break-up.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is close to both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, did try to cast them together but failed as Aishwarya had vowed that she would never work with her ex-lover. Not just that, Aishwarya was the first choice for an item song in Ram-Leela but when she heard the lyrics, she rejected it immediately, all thanks to Salman Khan. Now, destiny has given her one more chance!

The Original Lyrics Were Different According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, ''Bhansali had offered Aishwarya completely different lyrics.'' The Lyrics Were ''A part of the lyrics were 'Thappad se dar nahi lagta, pyaar se dar lagta hai.'' It Was From Her Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan's Film ''For those who don't know, this is a popular dialogue from Salman starrer Dabangg.'' It Shocked Aishwarya Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was shocked to see the lyrics. Aishwarya Talked To Him Before giving her nod, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change it. Destiny Gives Her A Second Chance To Work With Bhansali Famous journalist Subhash K Jha, revealed, ''Aishwarya & Abhishek may come together again on-screen once again for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ludhianvi biopic.'' Priyanka Opted Out ''Priyanka Chopra, who was the original choice, opted out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biopic.'' Then Bhansali Approached Aishwarya ''Without wasting much time, SLB approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to play the role of Amrita, to Abhishek Bachchan's Sahir Ludhianvi.'' More Details ''The biopic, to be directed by debutante Jasmeet Reen, will go on floors early next year.'' Aishwarya & Abhishek's Last Film Was "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were last seen together in Raavan in 2010.'' We Are Excited Well, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his magical touch and we are sure that he will do justice to this mesmerising jodi on-screen.

So readers, are you also excited for this one? Let us know your views by posting your comments below.

