 »   »   » DESTINY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan LOST An Opportunity Cos Of Salman Khan; Gets A SECOND Chance!

DESTINY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan LOST An Opportunity Cos Of Salman Khan; Gets A SECOND Chance!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Once Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan were much in love but now the two don't even look at each other. Controversies related to their affair still rule the page 3, even years after their infamous break-up.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is close to both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, did try to cast them together but failed as Aishwarya had vowed that she would never work with her ex-lover. Not just that, Aishwarya was the first choice for an item song in Ram-Leela but when she heard the lyrics, she rejected it immediately, all thanks to Salman Khan. Now, destiny has given her one more chance!

The Original Lyrics Were Different

The Original Lyrics Were Different

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, ''Bhansali had offered Aishwarya completely different lyrics.''

The Lyrics Were

The Lyrics Were

''A part of the lyrics were 'Thappad se dar nahi lagta, pyaar se dar lagta hai.''

It Was From Her Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan's Film

It Was From Her Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan's Film

''For those who don't know, this is a popular dialogue from Salman starrer Dabangg.''

It Shocked Aishwarya

It Shocked Aishwarya

Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was shocked to see the lyrics.

Aishwarya Talked To Him

Aishwarya Talked To Him

Before giving her nod, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change it.

Destiny Gives Her A Second Chance To Work With Bhansali

Destiny Gives Her A Second Chance To Work With Bhansali

Famous journalist Subhash K Jha, revealed, ''Aishwarya & Abhishek may come together again on-screen once again for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ludhianvi biopic.''

Priyanka Opted Out

Priyanka Opted Out

''Priyanka Chopra, who was the original choice, opted out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biopic.''

Then Bhansali Approached Aishwarya

Then Bhansali Approached Aishwarya

''Without wasting much time, SLB approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to play the role of Amrita, to Abhishek Bachchan's Sahir Ludhianvi.''

More Details

More Details

''The biopic, to be directed by debutante Jasmeet Reen, will go on floors early next year.''

Aishwarya & Abhishek's Last Film Was

Aishwarya & Abhishek's Last Film Was

"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were last seen together in Raavan in 2010.''

We Are Excited

We Are Excited

Well, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his magical touch and we are sure that he will do justice to this mesmerising jodi on-screen.

So readers, are you also excited for this one? Let us know your views by posting your comments below.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WANTED Madhavan In Fanney Khan; He REJECTED Her Wish For This Reason

Story first published: Tuesday, September 5, 2017, 11:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 5, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos