 »   »   » OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Might Feel IRRITATED As An ‘OBSESSED’ Rajkummar Rao Keeps Calling Her

We all are super-excited to witness the never-seen-before pairing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Rajkummar Rao.
But Rajkummar Rao seems to be over-obsessed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan . Read on to know this latest gossip from the sets of Fanney Khan.
Rajkummar Keeps Calling Aish
Midday quoted a source as saying, "Rajkummar keeps messaging and calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."
Here’s Why He Pinged Her..
"He SMSed her to know when she would begin shooting after their first schedule was put off."
He Is Eager To Shoot With Mrs Bachchan
Mid-day further quoted as saying, "Whenever he meets any unit hand, he is eager to know when he will begin shooting with Ash."
Crew Keeps Teasing Him
"His excitement level has now become a joke among the crew. They are hoping that by the time he wraps up Fanney Khan, he does not forget his long-time girlfriend, Patralekha."
Rajkummar Had A Few Workshop Sessions With Aish
Recently, while speaking about romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao had said, "I haven't had the chance to shoot with her but had reading (script) and a few workshops sessions with her."
On a lighter note, Fanney Khan will be released next year and the film also casts Anil Kapoor in the lead role.