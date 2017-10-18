 »   »   » OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Might Feel IRRITATED As An ‘OBSESSED’ Rajkummar Rao Keeps Calling Her

We all are super-excited to witness the never-seen-before pairing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Rajkummar Rao.

But Rajkummar Rao seems to be over-obsessed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan . Read on to know this latest gossip from the sets of Fanney Khan.

Rajkummar Keeps Calling Aish Midday quoted a source as saying, "Rajkummar keeps messaging and calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan." Here’s Why He Pinged Her.. "He SMSed her to know when she would begin shooting after their first schedule was put off." Aishwarya Was Taken Aback "The Bachchan bahu is said to be taken aback by his over enthusiasm." He Is Eager To Shoot With Mrs Bachchan Mid-day further quoted as saying, "Whenever he meets any unit hand, he is eager to know when he will begin shooting with Ash." Crew Keeps Teasing Him "His excitement level has now become a joke among the crew. They are hoping that by the time he wraps up Fanney Khan, he does not forget his long-time girlfriend, Patralekha." Rajkummar Had A Few Workshop Sessions With Aish Recently, while speaking about romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao had said, "I haven't had the chance to shoot with her but had reading (script) and a few workshops sessions with her." I’m Nervous: Rajkummar Rao "There is a love angle between us (Rao and Aishwarya) which I am looking forward to but I am nervous for it, I will have to romance the world's most beautiful woman," he told IANS.

On a lighter note, Fanney Khan will be released next year and the film also casts Anil Kapoor in the lead role.