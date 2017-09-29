 »   »   » BOND OF LOVE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Missed Shahrukh Khan Party at Mannat Cos Of Abhishek Bachchan

After attending the Vogue awards, most of the celebrities went to Mannat, where Shahrukh Khan and Gauri had organised an intimate party.
But what surprised many that Shahrukh Khan's close friend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to give the party a miss. And we know why! It's because of Abhishek Bachchan.
After Party At Mannat
A celebrity told Pinkvilla, "Post the show, Gauri and Shahrukh invited everybody over to their after-party at Mannat.''
Abhishek Was Not There
''Ash didn't go to Mannat was because Abhishek wasn't there with her and she usually attends parties with him.''
Aishwarya Rai Loves Spending Time With Abhishek
''While it's not that the actress hasn't gone to parties without him, it's just that she loves spending as much time with him as possible and would rather be at home with him than at a party.''
Another Reason Was
''Also she is very conscious of her duties as a mother and it was already very late.''
Aishwarya Is Very Organised
''The actress is very organized and likes to plan her daughter's day around her.''
She Has Been A Hands-on-mother
''Aishwarya has always been a hands-on mother ever since her baby's birth and likes to spend as much time as her as possible.''
Aaradhya Is Always With Her
''Ash is spending lots more time with Aaradhya as she will soon get busy with Fanney Khan from October. So every time she comes to an event, it's post settling her daughter, who is always with her.''
She Put Aaradhya To Sleep Before Attending The Awards
''On that day, Aaradhya was with her while she was getting ready in the room, fed her dinner and put her to sleep before she stepped down for the event as it started very late."Aww! That's so sweet!
Inside Details From The Award Function
"Ash was pleasantly surprised to see so many Bollywood celebs trooping down to her table to greet and spend time with her. From Russian model, philanthropist and actress Natalia Vodianova (nicknamed Supernova), to Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kummar Rao and Padma Laxmi - all came to meet her.''
Shweta Bachchan Did Not Greet Aishwarya
''Karan Johar even escorted her up the stage when she was called to receive an award. Anushka Sharma and Ash were seated at the same table and both chatted away the whole evening. Yes, it's true that Aishwarya's sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan was seated at another table and didn't come to greet her''
Because...
''But one must understand, the Bachchans are a large family and it's tough to keep up with every family members plan.''
''Earlier this year when the Vogue Beauty Awards 2017 happened, she had no idea that the Bachchans (Amitabh, Jaya and their grand-daughter Navya Naveli) were coming and she came to know once they shared the show flow with her as Aishwarya were stepping down."