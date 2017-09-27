 »   »   » FAMILY FIGHT! Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is MISSING From This Picture With Shahrukh Khan & Gauri

Aishwarya Rai DID NOT POSE with Bachchan Family at Vogue Fashion Night; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Shutterbugs went crazy when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan posed together on the red carpet at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards.

The event was also attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan but the two did not pose together. Now, a recent group picture from the Vogue awards has set the tongues wagging.

Check It Out Karan Johar shared a group picture on Instagram and wrote, ''We shot our own VOGUE cover!!!! This ones for you @vogueindia.'' But we wonder why is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan missing from the picture? Tiff Between Aishwarya & Shweta According to Zoom, ''It turns out that the tiff between the Bachchan Bahu and Beti could be the reason the duo refused to pose together despite being in the same venue.'' Bachchan Family Is Not Happy With Aishwarya's Decision ''Aishwarya's decision to move out of the Bachchan house has not gone down well with the family.'' The Same Thing Happened In The Past Not so long ago, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda atteneded a similar award function, where Aishwarya was also present. But The Family Did Not Pose Together What shocked many that the family didn't pose together for a single picture. However... ''Aishwarya's team suggested that the actress had come down later than the rest of her folks.'' Aishwarya Skipped Because Hence Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to skip the picture with the three generation of Bachchan ladies. Aish Missed This Event Too A few days back, the Bachchan clan gathered to cheer for Shweta as she walked the ramp, Aishwarya decided to give the do a miss. Past Rumours It was said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's in-laws were very upset with her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Well, only god knows the truth!

