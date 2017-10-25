 »   »   » There's No Stopping Her! Priyanka Chopra Lost One More Offer; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Replaces Her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has grabbed Shahnaz Husain's biopic as Priyanka is too busy in her Hollywood projects now.

Puja Bedi, daughter of famed producer, Bobby Bedi is planning to make a biopic on Shehnaz Husain. Initially, it was reported that Priyanka Chopra will star in it.

The movie is expected to release in April next year.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor Upset With Padmavati Trailer? Gives An Unexpected Reply When Asked About The Film