 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan To RE-UNITE Too? Amitabh MOVES ON; To Work With Aish's EX BF!

Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan used to share a great chemistry both on-screen and off-screen but things turned odd when Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai became the wife of Abhishek Bachchan.

After that Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan never worked together, for obvious reasons! But it seems that now Amitabh has decided to move on. As per reports, Big B will soon work with Aishwarya's ex. Scroll down for more.

Salman & Amitabh In Race 3 As per Bollywood Life, ''The duo is all set to come together for Race 3.'' Their Last Film Together.. ''Salman and Amitabh Bachchan were last seen together in 2008 film God Tussi Great Ho.'' Amitabh Has Been Approached For Race 3 A source informed, "Amitabh Bachchan has been approached for Salman Khan's Race 3.'' Amitabh's Reaction Was.. The source further added, ''And it seems that Big B is pretty thrilled.'' No Apprehensions In Working With Salman ''Amitabh Bachchan has no apprehensions working with Salman Khan." But Things Were Not Like This In The Past... Salman and Amitabh worked in films like Baghban and Baabul but Amitabh avoided working with Salman after Aishwarya's marriage with Abhishek. Amitabh & Aishwarya Also Boycotted IIFA Because Of Salman The Bachchans boycotted IIFA 2010 when they came to know that the organisers had approached Salman Khan to host the show. What Had Happened As per a daily, "Without taking Bachchan's opinion, they not only held the event in Sri Lanka (when their army's attitude towards Tamils there was not good) but also signed up Salman Khan to host it.'' Aishwarya & Salman's Love Saga Started... The two fell in love while shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It is said that Salman recommended Aishwarya to many producers during that time. Aishwarya Never Worked With Salman After Thier Break-up Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan had an infamous public break-up. After her split, Aishwarya never worked with him again.

Well, just like Amitabh Bachchan, we want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to move on too. What say readers? Don't you want to see them together again on-screen?

