 »   »   » SCARED Of Jaya Bachchan? Aishwarya Rai Says NO To BOLD Scenes, After Getting INTIMATE With Ranbir

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in the news these days because of her upcoming film Fanney Khan. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The last time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines was when she did some intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Many reports stated that her in-laws were very upset with her because of this (more about it later). Now, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, even Fanney Khan's script has some intimate scenes.



A Fresh Pairing "Fanney Khan will bring together an unlikely and fresh pairing - Aishwarya and Rajkummar.''

But Aishwarya Refused This Time ''There's news that Ash has refused to shoot intimate scenes.''

Aishwarya Rai Is Very Particular About Every Scene A source revealed, "Aishwarya is very particular about every scene in her films.''

She Has Apprehensions.. ''She has expressed her apprehensions in doing a few intimate scenes for Fanney Khan."

Her Romantic Scenes With Ranbir She was last seen in the 2016 hit film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where she romanced Ranbir Kapoor on-screen.

When Jaya Bachchan Said A Shocking Thing About Her Intimate Scenes During an event, when Jaya Bachchan was asked to comment on Aishwarya's ADHM, she had said, "Earlier, filmmakers created art. Today, it's a business and all about numbers.''

Sharam Naam Ki Toh Cheez Hee Nahi Hai.. ''Everything is thrown at our face. People have forgotten subtlety. Open display of affection is considered smart... sharam naam ki toh cheez hee nahi hai."



When Amitabh Bachchan Was Asked The Same... When Amitabh Bachchan was asked about Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he had said he was yet to watch the film or the trailer.

Bachchans Wanted Karan To Chop-Off Those Scenes It was also reported by a daily that the Bachchan family had also told Karan Johar to edit all the intimate scenes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan Promoted Jazbaa & Sarbjit But Not ADHM Many eyebrows were raised when Amitabh Bachchan didn't promote ADHM on his Twitter account like Jazbaa and Sarbjit.



Coming back to Fanney Khan, it is the Hindi adaptation of the 2000 Dutch release, Everybody's Famous!



