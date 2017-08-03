 »   »   » OMG! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is HIDING A SECRET From Everyone; Is She Inspired By Kareena Kapoor?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still one of the most popular and busy actresses of Bollywood. The gorgeous lady will soon start shooting for her upcoming film Fanney Khan.

But she has some secret plans related to the movie and she has already started preparing for it.



Aishwarya Wants To Look Really Hot According to Spotboye, ''Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wants to look as hot as she did in Dhoom 2.''

And She Wants To Take The Help Of Yoga For It Aishwarya has appointed the same yoga instructor whom she had lined up for Dhoom 2.



She Only Has 3 Weeks There's barely 3 weeks' time left before Aishwarya faces the camera for Fanney Khan.

Remember How Kareena Kapoor Took The Help Of Yoga To Become Really Thin If you remember, Kareena Kapoor too practiced yoga to become size zero for one of her films.

Kareena Has Inspired Many Actresses Kareena Kapoor is the one, who proved that even yoga can be equally effective and beneficial when it comes to losing weight. She is an inspiration to many actresses.

Coming Back To Fanney Khan A few days back, Prerna Arora talked about Aishwarya's role to a daily, "The team starts building the set in Mumbai next month and Anil will kick off shooting in the first week of August. Aishwarya joins him by the month-end and the film will wrap up in a start-to-finish schedule by October.''

Aishwarya Was Blown Away By Her Highly Stylised Character ''Ash was blown away by her glamorous and "highly stylised" character.''

She Immediately Said Yes! ''We took the script to her two months ago and she immediately gave her nod."

Her Character Is Entirely Different "Her character is the complete opposite of her serious turns in Jazbaa and Sarbjit. In our film she is the spunky, enchanting female protagonist.''



Those who have come late, Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the 2000 Dutch release Everybody's Famous.



