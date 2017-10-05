 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan's SOUR Equation To Be Blamed? Big B AVOIDS B'day Celebration!

Bachchans are well known for their grand parties! However, this time, Amitabh Bachchan has refused to celebrate his 75th birthday. Surprising, right?

Not only are there to be no celebrations, he will skip media interactions too this year.

All Not Okay Between Aishwarya & Shweta? While, Big B calls ‘birthday celebration' a waste of time, rumours are rife that things are not quite smooth between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan Nanda hence, this might be the reason why Big B has refused to celebrate his birthday. Bachchan Family Upset With Aishwarya Rai? Recently, Zoom had quoted a source as saying, ''Aishwarya's decision to move out of the Bachchan house has not gone down well with the family.'' When Aishwarya-Shweta's Indifference Grabbed Eyeballs.. Not so long ago, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not seen posing along with the Bachchan parivaar at the Vogue Beauty Awards, buzz had it that things are not smooth between Aishwarya & Shweta. But Aishwarya’s Team Denied All The Rumours However, 'Aishwarya's team suggested that she had come down later than the rest of her folks and that's why Aishwarya couldn't pose together with Jaya, Big B, Navya & Shweta. When Aishwarya Skipped This Event Of Shweta Bachchan Last year also, when Shweta Bachchan Nanda had walked the ramp for noted designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's label 'Jani Khosla', her entire family was by her side to cheer her up except Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and needless to say, that her absence raised many eyebrows. Big B In No Mood To Celebrate His B’day Coming back to Big B's 75th birthday celebration, when a leading daily contacted him asking for his b'day plans, he said, "Such a waste of time, and unnecessary fuss over my 75 years." ‘Big B Has Lost The Will To Celebrate Anything’ "With all that is happening around us - the killings, the scams, the scandals and controversies - he has lost the will to celebrate anything, let alone his birthday," said a source, close to the Bachchan parivaar. No Grand Diwali Bash Either? "We will have a very low-key Diwali celebration too this year." added a source, close to the Bachchan parivaar.

Amitabh Bachchan will turn 75 on October 11, 2017.