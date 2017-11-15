 »   »   » HOT NOW! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's SUICIDAL Move Go Wrong? Asked To AVOID Clash With Salman Khan?

Ever since, the makers of Fanney Khan made it official that Fanney Khan will be releasing during next Eid, media lost its cool because if it happens, the most controversial ex-lovers will be seen battling each other at the box-office i.e., Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

However, when a leading daily approached a trade analyst about the same, he rather called this move of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & her team, 'suicidal' and advised them to pick any other date for Fanney Khan. Wanna know why? Read it below..

Reactions Weren't Favourable... Talking to Mid Day, a trade analyst says, "Reactions to the news weren't favourable. Eid is locked for a Salman film. Any film clashing with it must be contextually strong." Will Aishwarya & Fanney Khan Team Back Off? However, a few hours ago, the official page of KriArj refuted all the rumours saying, "Speculations about #FanneyKhan being rescheduled are all rumours. It is fully on schedule to be released on 15 June 2018 #FanneyKhanEid2018." Salman In The Other News.. On a related note, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film with Katrina Kaif i.e., Tiger Zinda Hai and here's the latest still from the sets of the movie! Salman Khan To Be Back With A Bang Salman Khan's last release, Tubelight, might have not done wonders at the box-office but going through the buzz, his upcoming film looks promising enough to shatter all the records. Salman & Katrina Reunion On the other side, apart from the genre of the film, it's the comeback of one of the most sizzling jodis of silver screen and fans are quite elated to watch Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan opposite each other. Coming Back To Fanney Khan.. Coming back to Fanney Khan, recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Anil Kapoor were spotted shooting for the film in Mumbai and we're quite excited to see what the duo will offer on the silver screen! The Story Of Fanney Khan Is Unique.. The best thing about Fanney Khan is its star-cast and the story of course! If on one side, we will get to see Rajkummar Rao romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, we're curious to know how the film will deal with the issue of 'body-shaming'.

INSIDE PICS! Aishwarya Rai & Jaya Are All SMILES, Aaradhya Caught DANCING!

So people, what's your thought on Fanney Khan & Race 3 clash? Should Aishwarya Rai Bachchan avoid the clash or just be confident about her film? Write to us in the comments section below!